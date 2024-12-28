UPDATE: Damian Lillard's Current Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
UPDATE: Damian Lillard will be available (via Chris Haynes).
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is currently listed as questionable on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (illness) listed questionable for Saturday."
Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-13 record in 29 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 111-105.
Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
On the road, the Bucks have gone 5-8 in the 13 games they have played away from Wisconsin.
Lillard is in his second season playing for the franchise.
As for the Bulls, they are 13-18 in 31 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten (and in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Following the Bucks, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday night when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.