BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out due to injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (Achilles) listed out Sunday."
Lillard got injured during Game 3, but returned to action and finished with 28 points, one rebound, eight assists and three steals while shooting 6/20 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks lost (in overtime in Indiana) by a score of 121-118.
Starting center Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playnig time.
Currently, the Pacers have a 2-1 lead after winning each of the previous two games.
Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks after spending his first 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.
He is coming off a regular season where he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 regular season games.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.