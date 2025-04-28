Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Instagram Post Went Viral After Pacers-Bucks Game
On Sunday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard left Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter with an injury.
He did not return for the remainder of the night, and the Bucks have now announced an update on the All-Star point guard (on Monday).
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Damian Lillard underwent an MRI today that revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2025 playoffs and undergo surgery to repair the injury."
Following the news, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in 20 minutes.
He wrote: "Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. This one really hurt… HIS way not MY way.
To Be Continued… 🙏🏽💪🏾"
Lillard finished his 13th NBA regular season with averages 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He has spent two years with the Bucks.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Damian Lillard will likely now be out the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season with a torn left Achilles.
A brutal blow for the Bucks, who now enter murky territory with the current iteration of their team long-term."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference after going 48-34 during the regular season.
They currently trail the Pacers 3-1 in their first-round playoff series.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday night in Indiana.
Lillard spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.