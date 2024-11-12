Fastbreak

Damian Lillard Injury News Has NBA Fans Dumbfounded

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a tough start to the new season.

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks will be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.

Lillard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in ten games.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) is out for tomorrow’s game."

The Bucks have had an awful start to the season, so fans were shocked that the news keeps getting worse.

@GreekFreakHoops: "Just bought my tickets when does the pain end"

@DeerMuse: "Can we not have anything"

@TCIIIESQ: "When did this happen???"

@MalikThr33sly: "BRO WHAT?!"

@RipCityPac: "And it gets worse"

The Bucks are just 2-8 in their first ten games after most recently losing to the New York Knicks by a score 116-94.

Lillard finished the loss with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Chris Haynes reported more details about Lillard's injury.

Via Haynes: "Sources: Damian Lillard received hit to head near end of third quarter against Celtics on Sunday. Experienced headaches and dizziness today. Tests confirmed a concussion. There’s a possibility he could be cleared by Wednesday’s game against Pistons."

Following the Raptors, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons.

