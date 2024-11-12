Damian Lillard Injury News Has NBA Fans Dumbfounded
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks will be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
Lillard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in ten games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) is out for tomorrow’s game."
The Bucks have had an awful start to the season, so fans were shocked that the news keeps getting worse.
@GreekFreakHoops: "Just bought my tickets when does the pain end"
@DeerMuse: "Can we not have anything"
@TCIIIESQ: "When did this happen???"
@MalikThr33sly: "BRO WHAT?!"
@RipCityPac: "And it gets worse"
The Bucks are just 2-8 in their first ten games after most recently losing to the New York Knicks by a score 116-94.
Lillard finished the loss with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Chris Haynes reported more details about Lillard's injury.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Damian Lillard received hit to head near end of third quarter against Celtics on Sunday. Experienced headaches and dizziness today. Tests confirmed a concussion. There’s a possibility he could be cleared by Wednesday’s game against Pistons."
Following the Raptors, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons.