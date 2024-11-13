Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Pistons-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks will be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
Lillard missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (concussion protocol) ruled out Wednesday."
Lillard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Bucks are 3-8 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 99-85.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four blocks while shooting 9/12 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
As for the Pistons, they are 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat (in overtime) by a score of 123-121.
Following the Bucks, the Pistons will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.