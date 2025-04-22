Fastbreak

Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Pacers Game

Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Apr 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after scoring a basket in the in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Indiana to play the Pacers for Game 2 of their series.

For the game, Damian Lillard is officially listed as questionable.

The All-Star point guard last played in a game on March 18.

Via ClutchPoints: "BREAKING: Bucks star Damian Lillard (deep vein thrombosis) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Bucks-Pacers Game 2, the team has announced.

Is it officially Dame Time in Indiana?"

Lillard finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Asked about Damian Lillard’s availability for Game 2, Doc Rivers said he didn’t know if Lillard would be available, but said he looks good.

Rivers said Lillard practiced today and he’s gone through live scrimmages the last two days."

The Bucks lost Game 1 (also in Indiana) by a score of 117-98.

Despite the loss, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.

ESPN's Shams Charania wrote (on April 19): "Just in on NBA Countdown – Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is expected to make his return in Game 2 or Game 3 of series against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN:"

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night in Milwaukee.

