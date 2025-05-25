Fastbreak

Damian Lillard Made His Feelings Clear About Steph Curry

Earlier this year, Damian Lillard spoke about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Ben Stinar

May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) are two of the best point guards in NBA history.

Over the course of their careers, they have faced off 36 times.

Curry has an incredible 28-8 record in those matchups.

NBA
Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Lillard did an interview with Austin Rivers (via Eye for the game).

He spoke honestly about going up against Curry for his entire 13-year career.

Lillard (on April 8): "With Steph, it's always like... He took off, and I was like, I'm chasing him. I want what he has. He's winning a championship. Everybody's talking about what he's doing. I was very competitive with Steph. Especially in those years, where I'm like, no, I can do that too."

While Lillard's teams have been unable to compete with the Warriors, he has played well individually in those matchups.

In those 36 games against Curry, he is averaging 26.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Via Ball Don't Stop: "Damian Lillard puts 51 on the 73-win Warriors in 2016 🥶 He can really matchup with any PG in the history of the game. Cold blooded bucket getter."

While Lillard hasn't been able to have a career like Curry, he is still among the 50 greatest player ever.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 900 games.

He led the Trail Blazers to the 2019 Western Conference finals.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.