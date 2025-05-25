Damian Lillard Made His Feelings Clear About Steph Curry
Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) are two of the best point guards in NBA history.
Over the course of their careers, they have faced off 36 times.
Curry has an incredible 28-8 record in those matchups.
Earlier this year, Lillard did an interview with Austin Rivers (via Eye for the game).
He spoke honestly about going up against Curry for his entire 13-year career.
Lillard (on April 8): "With Steph, it's always like... He took off, and I was like, I'm chasing him. I want what he has. He's winning a championship. Everybody's talking about what he's doing. I was very competitive with Steph. Especially in those years, where I'm like, no, I can do that too."
While Lillard's teams have been unable to compete with the Warriors, he has played well individually in those matchups.
In those 36 games against Curry, he is averaging 26.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
Via Ball Don't Stop: "Damian Lillard puts 51 on the 73-win Warriors in 2016 🥶 He can really matchup with any PG in the history of the game. Cold blooded bucket getter."
While Lillard hasn't been able to have a career like Curry, he is still among the 50 greatest player ever.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 900 games.
He led the Trail Blazers to the 2019 Western Conference finals.