Fastbreak

Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-76ers Game

Damian Lillard moved up on the NBA's all-time assists list.

Ben Stinar

Nov 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) sets the play against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) sets the play against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Damian Lillard had 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.

The All-Star point guard also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,660) for 49th on the all-time assists list.

Following Abdul-Jabbar, the next player for Lillard to pass will be Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird (5,695).

Lillard is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.

This will be Lillard's second season playing for the Bucks.

Last season, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.

However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Following the 76ers, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

Damian Lillard
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a foul shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lillard is in his 13th NBA season (he also spent 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers).

The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 25.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 842 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.