Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Damian Lillard had 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,660) for 49th on the all-time assists list.
Following Abdul-Jabbar, the next player for Lillard to pass will be Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird (5,695).
Lillard is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
This will be Lillard's second season playing for the Bucks.
Last season, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
Lillard is in his 13th NBA season (he also spent 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers).
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 25.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 842 games.