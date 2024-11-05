Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Damian Lillard had 17 points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (5,701) for 47th on the all-time assists list.
Following Wade, the next player for Lillard to pass will be five-time NBA All-Star John Wall (5,735).
Lillard came into the evening with averages of 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range.
That said, the Bucks are just 1-5 in their first six games of the new season.
They are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Cavs (in Milwaukee) by a score of 114-113.
Despite the loss, Lillard had an incredible 41 points, four rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 13/24 from the field and 10/15 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Bucks will return home to host John Collins and the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening in Wisconsin.
Lillard is in his 13th NBA season (and second with the Bucks).
The eight-time NBA All-Star had spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
While Lillard has never won a title, he is one of the best point guards of all time.