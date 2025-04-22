Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Damian Lillard made his return to the starting lineup for the first time since March.
He had six points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history by becoming the 95th player to score 1,700 career playoff points.
Lillard is coming off another productive regular season where he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Bucks lost Game 1 (also in Indiana) by a score of 117-98.
They shot just 41.7% from the field and 24.3% from the three-point range.
On the road, the Bucks are 20-21 in 41 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Bucks’ lack of overall quality depth is on display in a huge way against the Pacers.
Indiana has nine quality rotation members while Milwaukee struggles to reach half of that amount."
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night (in Milwaukee).
At home, the Bucks are 27-14 in 41 games.
Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State.
He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers (before the past two seasons in Milwaukee).
The future Hall of Famer has made nine All-Star Games.