Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-Pistons Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Bucks won by a score of 128-107.
Damian Lillard finished his night with 27 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Hal Greer (21,586) for 40th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Greer, the next player for Lillard to pass will be NBA legend Larry Bird (21,791).
With the victory, the Bucks improved to 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Via ClutchPoints: "Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Bucks clinch East Group B to advance to the Knockout Round of the NBA Cup ✅"
After a slow start to the season, the Bucks appear to be turning things around in a big way.
They are the hottest team in the NBA and just 2.5 games back of the Orlando Magic for the third seed.
Lillard is in his second season with the franchise after spending 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.
He is currently averaging 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Bucks will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Atlanta Hawks.