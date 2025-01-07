Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-Raptors Game
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).
Damian Lillard had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/12 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR:
Damian Lillard has passed Gary Payton (21,813) to move up to No. 38 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Lillard is in his second year playing for the Bucks.
He is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Bucks came into the night with a 17-16 record in 33 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
Most recently, the Bucks lost to Lillard's former team (the Portland Trail Blazers) by a score of 105-102.
Lillard had a tough night, finishing with 16 points, two rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 5/15 from the field.
The 34-year-old was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State.
Before the Bucks, he spent the first 11 years of his career in Portland.
His career averages are 25.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 868 games.