Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Wizards-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Washington Wizards (at home) in Wisconsin.
Damian Lillard had 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/14 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes.
The All-Star point guard also made NBA history by moving ahead of Nick Van Exel (5,777) for 45th on the all-time assists list.
Following Van Exel, the next player for Lillard to pass will be Avery Johnson (5,846).
Lillard came into the night with averages of 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in his first 15 games.
He is in his second season with the franchise after getting traded (via the Portland Trail Blazers) in the summer of 2023.
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-9 record in 18 games.
Despite the slow start, they have won five games in a row.
Following their showdown with the Wizards, the Bucks will go on the road to play the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
If the Bucks can have a healthy season, there is no reason they should not be able to compete for a title with their elite roster.
They have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons after dealing with injuries.
Lillard was sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State.
He spent his first 11 years with Portland.