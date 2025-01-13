Damian Lillard Make Blunt Statement After Bucks-Knicks Game
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks were blown out by the New York Knicks (140-106) at Madison Square Garden.
Damian Lillard finshed the loss with 22 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Lillard: "A lot of our stuff that we talked about at our meeting this morning and our scouting report the things that we wanted to stop them from doing and getting to do, we just didn't do that... There's a reason why our coaches was telling us these are things we have to take away.. Pretty much all of those things they were able to do."
Lillard is now averaging 24.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 30 games.
With the loss, the Bucks dropped to 20-17 in 37 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Bucks will now return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
Lillard is in his second year with the Bucks after getting traded (via the Portland Trail Blazers) in 2023.
The All-Star point guard has career averages of 25.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 871 games.