Damian Lillard Makes Feelings Clear About Devin Booker
Damian Lillard and Devin Booker are two of the best guards in recent NBA history.
Booker is going into his 11th season as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
Very few players are able to spend that many years in a row with the same team.
Ironically, Lillard spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
In a recent interview, Lillard spoke about Booker (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Lillard: "I always thought he was a special talent... He's standing on his square about what he wants to accomplish. It's not about what everybody else is doing... He's standing on what he wants to do, and who he is."
Booker finished last season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
This offseason, the four-time NBA All-Star signed a contract extension with the franchise.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 9): "Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN."
As for Lillard, he spent the last two years playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Over the offseason, the future Hall of Famer rejoined the Trail Blazers.
Via Charania (on July 17): "Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old."
Lillard has gone 14-8 against Booker over their 22 matchups.