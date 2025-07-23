Damian Lillard Makes Feelings Clear About Las Vegas Raiders Latest Signing
Jamal Adams was once among the best safeties in the NFL.
The former All-Pro spent last season playing for the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports has now reported that Adams is signing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Via Schultz: "Breaking: 3x Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the #Raiders, per multiple sources.
Reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, I’m told Adams is in excellent shape and the healthiest he’s been in years."
One person who reacted to the news was NBA star Damian Lillard.
Lillard wrote (via his Instagram story): "I like it .."
Lillard (who is from Oakland) is a well known Raiders fan.
They are coming off a season where they went 4-13.
The franchise last made the NFL playoffs during the 2021 season.
Lillard wrote (in 2019): "Being a Raiders fan is the most stressful sh** in the world bro"
Lillard is coming off a season where he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
After spending the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, the future Hall of Famer recently signed a deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 17): "Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old."