Damian Lillard Makes Feelings Clear About Luka Doncic After Lakers-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 126-106.
Despite the victory, the Bucks allowed Luka Doncic to go off for 45 points while shooting 14/27 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Lillard was asked about Doncic when he met with the media.
Lillard: "He's an elite player. He makes threes off the bounce; he's drawing fouls. I think that's what makes it even more difficult... You want to be physical you don't want to let him go where he want to go... Each bump and each reach, he's manipulating the game and kind of putting pressure on the referees to make those calls. He's taking that physicality away from the defense, drawing fouls, he's shooting threes... You gotta give him a lot of attention. I think without Bron out there that was to be expected. It was gonna be pretty much how he played in Dallas, and that was how he came out."
As for Lillard, he finished the win with 22 points, six rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He is in his second season with the Bucks.
Over 17 games against Doncic, Lillard has gone 10-7 in those matchups.
The Bucks and Lakers will face off one more time (on March 20) in Los Angeles.