Fastbreak

Damian Lillard Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Star Russell Westbrook

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) spoke about Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

December 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) addresses the media in a press conference during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) addresses the media in a press conference during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook are two of the best point guards of the last 20 years.

They will each be first-ballot Hall of Famers one day.

NBA
Jan 15, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (left) dribbles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (right) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with former NBA player Austin Rivers (via Eye for the Game), Lillard spoke about Westbrook.

Lillard: "I respect him a lot... My rookie year, when we would play, it just felt personal. It felt like he was trying to really just go at me... I would always give him resistance... He would always just be going, going at me... People thought we ain't like each other... People thought it was that, but it was never like that."

Lillard and Westbrook have faced off 40 times over their legendary careers (Lillard has the 22-18 advantage in those matchups).

Via Ballislife.com (on January 30, 2020): "LOGO LILLARD!

Dame knocked down a pair of threes from the logo & recorded his 1st career triple-double (36/11/10) in a win vs Westbrook & the Rockets!"

Right now, Lillard is in his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

NBA
Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for Westbrook, he is in his first year playing for the Nuggets.

The 2017 MVP is currently averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

NBA
Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.