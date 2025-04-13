Damian Lillard Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Star Russell Westbrook
Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook are two of the best point guards of the last 20 years.
They will each be first-ballot Hall of Famers one day.
In a recent interview with former NBA player Austin Rivers (via Eye for the Game), Lillard spoke about Westbrook.
Lillard: "I respect him a lot... My rookie year, when we would play, it just felt personal. It felt like he was trying to really just go at me... I would always give him resistance... He would always just be going, going at me... People thought we ain't like each other... People thought it was that, but it was never like that."
Lillard and Westbrook have faced off 40 times over their legendary careers (Lillard has the 22-18 advantage in those matchups).
Via Ballislife.com (on January 30, 2020): "LOGO LILLARD!
Dame knocked down a pair of threes from the logo & recorded his 1st career triple-double (36/11/10) in a win vs Westbrook & the Rockets!"
Right now, Lillard is in his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
As for Westbrook, he is in his first year playing for the Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP is currently averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.