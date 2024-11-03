Damian Lillard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Cavs-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.
Damian Lillard made a shot to give the Bucks the lead with less than ten seconds remaining.
However, Donovan Mitchell nailed the game-winning shot right before the buzzer to give the Cavs a 114-113 victory.
Despite the loss, Lillard finished with 41 points, four rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 13/24 from the field and 10/15 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
After the game, the All-Star point guard made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Lillard wrote: "The greatest grandmother in the world turned 80 today. My entire family is in Oakland celebrating her and I couldn’t be there (🤦🏾♂️) … but I want to wish my girl a very special happy birthday! 💐🥂🎁🎊🎈🎉8️⃣0️⃣"
Many fans reacted in the comments.
@madtownmeliss: "You showed out for her tonight though. Nice game. Happy Birthday to her."
@flockawitdawaka: "happy birthday. now find a way to get bobby portis off your team so you can actually win"
@keondrad: "happy birthday! 80 years is definitely no small feat. wishing her good health and more years ahead 💕"
@newmoney345: "The way you balled today she would be proud"
The Bucks dropped to 1-5 in their first six games of the new season.
While the team has struggled, Lillard is averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range.
He is in his 13th NBA season (and second with the Bucks).