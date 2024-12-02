Damian Lillard Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Wizards-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Washington Wizards (at home) in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 124-114, as they are one of the hottest teams in the league.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard finished the victory with 25 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Last night was Giannis and Dame’s third game with 25+ points and 10+ assists each.
That’s the most in NBA history by any duo."
After the game, Lillard made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his children that had over 70,000 likes.
Lillard captioned his post: "Heart Full 🤞🏾"
Many fans left comments.
@oksycko: "where are the “dame isn’t happy in Milwaukee” people at, I see a lot of smiles in here 🐐"
@iampistolpete23: "Your a good dad, kids always got a smile on them when they are with you 👍🏼"
@ethanharrisnz: "Back in top form dame dolla"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games.
They are 8-2 over their previous ten games and are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Lillard is averaging 25.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Bucks will resume action on Tuesday when they visit the Detroit Pistons.