Damian Lillard Makes Honest LaMelo Ball Statement After Hornets-Bucks Game
On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-119 at home in Wisconsin.
Despite winning the game, they allowed Hornets star LaMelo Ball to erupt for 50 points.
After the victory, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was asked about Ball when he met with the media.
Lillard: "He just plays free. He got the ultra-green light. He can take any shot. He can do anything at any time, and that's a tough thing to handle when somebody has that type of freedom... If you have that type of freedom and you can do anything, eventually you're gonna start feeling good."
Ball's final stat line was 50 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal while shooting 17/38 from the field.
Via StatMamba: "LaMelo Ball tonight:
50 PTS
10 AST
6 3PM
The 3rd youngest player in NBA history to have a game with 50 PTS & 10 AST."
Ball is averaging 30.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in his first 16 games of the 2024-25 season.
For Hornets fans, they will love seeing this production after he only appeared in 22 games last year.
As for Lillard, he finished the win with 31 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/21 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After a tough start to the season, the Bucks have now won four straight games.