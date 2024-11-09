Damian Lillard Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
They lost by a score of 116-94 to drop to 2-7 in their first nine games of the new season.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an intriguing statement when asked about the new-look Knicks (h/t ClutchPoints).
Lillard: "They're a good team. It ain't like we went in there and played against the Heat when LeBron went there. They made some changes. They were a good team last year, they're a good team this year."
The Knicks are now 4-4 in their first eight games with the victory over the Bucks.
They came into the year with high expectations after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges over the offseason.
Following the Bucks, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
Last season, they lost to the Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
As for the Bucks, they will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they return home to host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
Last year, they lost to the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).