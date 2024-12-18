Damian Lillard Makes Honest Statement After Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Cup
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the OKC Thunder (in Las Vegas) for the NBA Cup Finals.
The Bucks won by a score of 97-81.
Damian Lillard finished the victory with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star point guard made an honest statement when he met with the media after the game.
Lillard: "I've had a lot of experience individually where I've had accomplishments and stuff, but to have some team success and win something and be the last team standing in this tournament, it feels great."
Lillard is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
That said, the future Hall of Famer has never made the NBA Finals (and has reached the conference finals just once).
Via StatMuse: "Damian Lillard:
8x All-Star
7x All-NBA
ROTY
NBA Top 75
Bubble MVP
And now, NBA Cup Champion."
Lillard is in his second season playing for Milwaukee after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 34-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Right now, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They will resume action on Friday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.