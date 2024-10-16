Damian Lillard Makes Instagram Post After Bulls-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls by a score of 111-107 at home in Wisconsin.
They are now 1-2 in their first three preseason games.
Lillard finished his night with 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 90,000 likes and 300 comments in 14 hours.
Lillard captioned his post: "Im in my skin. 💸"
Many fans reacted to Lillard's post.
@a_ball02: "Best PG in the league"
@meetrachelgreer: "Let’s goooo ⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️"
@c_stew007: "NBA Champ loading"
@adidasbasketball: "THAT TIME ⌚️"
Lillard is coming off his first season playing for the Bucks.
He finished last year with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
While the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Lillard is going into his 13th NBA season.
His career averages are 25.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 842 games.
The Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.