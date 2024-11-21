Damian Lillard Makes Instagram Post After Bulls-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Chicago Bulls at home in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 122-106.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard finished the victory with 20 points, five rebounds and ten assists while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Lillard captioned his post: "🧘🏾♂️"
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
The former Weber State star has averages of 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Bucks improved to 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Despite their slow start to the year, the Bucks are just 3.0 games back of the New York Knicks for the third seed.
Following the Bulls, they will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers.
At home, the Bucks have gone 5-3 in eight games.
As for the Bulls, the loss dropped them to 6-10 in 16 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Friday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Chicago at the United Center.