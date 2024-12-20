Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks willl be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) ruled out for Friday."
The Bucks got off to a very slow start to the season.
However, they have turned things around in a big way (and just won the NBA Cup over the OKC Thunder).
Lillard finished the 97-81 victory with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup with the Cavs, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks (after 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers).
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 23-4 record in 27 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Cavs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.