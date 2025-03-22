Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Kings Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Sacramento play the Kings.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
The All-Star point guard missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - March 22 at Sacramento
Out:
Bouyea (G League)
Lillard (Right Calf Soreness)
Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)
Umude (G League)
Probable:
Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Trent Jr. (Left Patella Tendinopathy)"
Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Real Sports: "Damian Lillard has the 4th most 25-PT games by a point guard in NBA history."
The Bucks are coming off a 118-89 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games.
Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 5-5 (and they are 15-18 in 33 games on the road).
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-34 record in 69 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and 18-16 in 34 games at home).
Following the Bucks, the Kings will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Boston Celtics.