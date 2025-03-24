Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Suns Game
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
Lillard has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - March 24 at Phoenix
Out:
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Soreness)
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Gary Trent Jr. (Lower Back Contusion)"
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Bucks are coming off a 114-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings in California.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-30 record in 70 games.
Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 5-5 (and they have won two in a row).
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
As for the Suns, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record in 71 games.
They have won six out of their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).