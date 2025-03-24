Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Suns Game

Making his 9th #NBAAllStar appearance... Damian Lillard of the @Bucks.



Drafted as the 6th pick in 2012 out of Weber State, @Dame_Lillard is averaging 25.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 7.3 APG for the Bucks this season. pic.twitter.com/PNh0nCPrjR