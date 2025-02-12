Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, the Bucks could be without one of their best players, as Damian Lillard is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Update from the Bucks:
Damian Lillard is now questionable for tonight’s game at Minnesota."
The Bucks are coming off a 135-127 loss to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Lillard finished the loss with 38 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record in 52 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On the road, the Bucks are 10-15 in the 25 games they have played away Wisconsin.
Following the Timberwolves, they will play their next game on February 20 when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 30-24 record in 54 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Thursday night when they remain at home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.