Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Wizards Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Washington Wizards.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (injury management) listed out Friday."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-24 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
On the road, the Bucks are 11-15 in 26 games away from Wisconsin.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the LA Clippers by a score of 116-110.
Lillard finished the win with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 2/12 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Wizards, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat.
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-45 record in 54 games.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Back in December, the Bucks beat the Wizards by a score of 112-101 (in Wisconsin).
Lillard did not play in the game.