Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks could be without one of their best players, as Damian Lillard is on the injury report.
Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (hamstring) listed questionable Monday."
The Bucks are coming off a 135-127 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Lillard finished the win with 43 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 14/27 from the field and 8/15 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Damian Lillard has the 4th most 40-PT games by a point guard in NBA history."
With the win over the 76ers, the Bucks improved to 28-23 in 51 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.
Following the Warriors, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Via StatMamba: "Most 20-point quarters in NBA history:
46 — Steph Curry
38 — Kobe Bryant
30 — Damian Lillard
30 — LeBron James"
As for the Warriors, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conferene with a 26-26 record in 52 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.