Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.
However, they will be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out.
Lillard also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) ruled out Saturday."
Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is in his second season with Milwaukee (after 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers).
After winning the NBA Cup over the OKC Thunder, the Bucks are coming off a blowout 124-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (without Lillard).
They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-12 record in 26 games.
The good news for the Bucks is they are going up against the worst team in the NBA.
Following the Wizards, they will visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Washington enters play with a 4-21 record in 25 games.
That said, they are coming off a 123-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Following the Bucks, the Wizards will visit the OKC Thunder on Monday.
Earlier this season, the Bucks beat the Wizards (aslo at home) by a score of 124-114.
Lillard had 25 points, five rebounds and ten assists while shooting 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.