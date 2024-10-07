Damian Lillard Reacts To LeBron And Bronny James NBA History
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns faced off in California.
The Lakers lost by a score of 118-114 to fall to 0-2 in the preseason.
That said, the bigger news was the fact that LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history.
Via Bleacher Report: "LEBRON AND BRONNY JAMES BECOME 1ST FATHER-SON DUO TO PLAY TOGETHER IN NBA HISTORY 🔥👏"
One person to react to the news was Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard.
Lillard (via his Instagram story): "I ain't gone lie this so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Bronny finished the game with two rebounds in 13 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, LeBron led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in just 16 minutes.
Lillard and the Bucks will face off against the Lakers on Thursday evening.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Final: Suns 118, Lakers 114
Despite leading by as many as 16 points, LA fall sto 0-2 in the preseason (largely because LeBron & AD rested the second half). LeBron had 19 points. AD had 17 & 8. LeBron & Bronny made history on Bronny's 20th birthday.
Up next: at MIL on Thurs."
The Bucks played their first preseason game on Sunday evening.
They lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 120-87.
Lillard had 15 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/10 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 17 minutes.