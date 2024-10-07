Final: Suns 118, Lakers 114



Despite leading by as many as 16 points, LA fall sto 0-2 in the preseason (largely because LeBron & AD rested the second half). LeBron had 19 points. AD had 17 & 8. LeBron & Bronny made history on Bronny's 20th birthday.



Up next: at MIL on Thurs.