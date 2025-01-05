Damian Lillard Receiving Criticism For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 105-102 (at home).
Damian Lillard finished the loss with 16 points, two rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 5/15 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Many fans were upset with Lillard on social media.
@LiakosPeter: "Damian lillard is so overhyped.
Honestly he is slow, his shooting is average and plays minimal defence.
He does not fit the bucks. Trade him for some youthful players."
@Mister_Dennis: "The Bucks will absolutely win nothing with Damian Lillard going through shooting slumps like this. Never thought we’d see it."
@MrPiss_man: "Damian Lillard isn't a good basketball player anymore."
@DameandGiannis: "I’m done with Damian Lillard. Still gonna root for him obviously but just not gonna expect anything anymore man sh**s sad. A single-handedly closed Giannis prime window. Can’t win with this version of Dame as a 2nd option."
@HBK4EVER17: "That last possession by Lillard is the epitome of what is wrong with the NBA. Just shoot the 2. Stop trying to play hero ball by trying to pass it off for the 3."
Lillard is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
He is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
With the loss, the Bucks dropped to 17-16 in 33 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.