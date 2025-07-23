Damian Lillard Reveals Text Message From Jrue Holiday After Free Agency
Earlier this month, Damian Lillard was shockingly waived by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Despite the fact that he is rehabbing an injury, he is still coming off another All-Star season.
After hitting free agency, Lillard revealed that new Portland Trail Blazers star Jrue Holiday sent him a text message.
Via Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report: "Damian Lillard said today at his kids camp in Beaverton that as soon as he got waived, Jrue Holiday texted him the 👀 emoji. Also said he was trying to get Jrue to Portland in 2021 when he was traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee."
Holiday was traded to the Trail Blazers after spending the last two seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 2024 NBA Champion finished this past year with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Trail Blazers’ current projected rotation next season:
Starters: Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan
Second Unit: Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Yang Hansen, Robert Williams
Portland will be an elite defensive team."
The Trail Blazers have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since 2021 (when Lillard was with the team).
Earlier this week, they officially signed Lillard (after he had spent the last two seasons in Milwaukee).
Last season, the Trail Blazers were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.