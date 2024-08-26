Damian Lillard's Quote About Russell Westbrook Went Viral
Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook have had a lot of battles over the years.
The two future Hall of Famers were in the primes of their career at the same time and typically brought the best out of one another in their heated matchups.
Recently, Lillard made an appearance on Jeff Teague's podcast (Club 520) and spoke about Westbrook.
Lillard: "My first five, six years. He was the bully. They was on TV all the time. Russ, it didn't matter if it was like a big matchup, if somebody was hurting, he was playing against the backup. He didn't care. He tried to do it to everybody. I just remember when I was like rookie, second year. He used to try to give me 50 every time. He would be shooting on me so much that KD would be getting mad... Once I realized that it was like that. That's when I started taking it personal."
Lillard has a 21-18 record in 39 matchups against Westbrook.
They faced off in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs (Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder).
The Trail Blazers (led by Lillard) won the series in five games.
Since that series, Westbrook has played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers (and now the Denver Nuggets).
He is no longer an All-Star, but he is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field.