Damian Lillard Sends Instagram Message To Former Trail Blazers Teammate CJ McCollum
C.J. McCollum is entering his 12th season in the NBA (and fourth with the New Orleans Pelicans).
He finished this past year with averages of 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Thursday, McCollum is celebrating his 33rd birthday.
Many people reacted on social media, and one person who sent out a message was his former teammate Damian Lillard.
Lillard (via his Instagram story): "Happy bday bra bra 🤞🏽@3jmccollum"
Fans will likely love seeing the two still interacting on social media.
Lillard and McCollum spent part of nine seasons together on the Portland Trail Blazers.
In that span, they made the NBA playoffs every year (and reached the 2019 Western Conference finals).
However, the star duo was never able to get over the hump to become a legitimate title contender.
Lillard remained in Portland for two more seasons after they traded McCollum to New Orleans.
However, the team missed the NBA playoffs in both years and began a rebuilding mode when they sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason.
Lillard finished his first season with the Bucks averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
However, the Bucks were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA, as they dealt with injuries and lost in the first round of the playoffs.