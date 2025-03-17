Damian Lillard Sends Message To Former Trail Blazers Teammate CJ McCollum
On Saturday night, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 119-115.
Despite the loss, CJ McCollum finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @CJMcCollum of the @PelicansNBA for moving into 20th on the all-time 3-POINTERS MADE list!"
After the milestone, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard made a post to his Instagram story for McCollum.
Lillard wrote: "Congrats brother"
Lillard and McCollum were teammates for nearly a decade on the Portland Trail Blazers.
They helped the franchise reach the 2019 Western Conference finals.
McCollum is now in his fourth season playing for the Pelicans.
At 33, he still remains one of the best guards in the league with averages of 21.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 52 games.
That said, the Pelicans are 18-58 in 68 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
As for Lillard, he is in his second year with the Bucks.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 25.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Lillard and McCollum have faced off three times since going their seperate ways.
McCollum has a 2-1 record in those matchups.