Damian Lillard Sends Out Instagram Post After Bucks-Hawks NBA Cup Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup by a score of 110-102.
Damian Lillard finished his day with 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 8/21 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Damian Lillard has the 4th most games in NBA history with:
25+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
5+ 3PM"
After the win, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes in three hours.
Lillard captioned his post: "As we PROCEED…"
The All-Star point guard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Bucks will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas (NBA Cup Finals).
Via The NBA: "🏆 THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS SET 🏆
One game to decide who wins the NBA Cup!
The Bucks and Thunder will meet in the #EmiratesNBACup Championship on Tuesday (12/17) at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
After an extremely disappointing start to the year, the Bucks have been among the best teams in the league over the last few weeks.
Lillard is in his second season with the Bucks after 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.