Damian Lillard Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Milwaukee Bucks News
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the shocking news that the Milwaukee Bucks would waive All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
He had spent two seasons with the franchise.
Via Charania: "Damian Lillard’s two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks."
Following the news, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had 100,000 likes in one hour.
He wrote: "#ToBeContinued
#LillardUniversity"
Lillard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He got injured during the first round of the NBA playoffs.