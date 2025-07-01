Fastbreak

Damian Lillard Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Milwaukee Bucks News

Damian Lillard made a post to Instagram.

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the shocking news that the Milwaukee Bucks would waive All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

He had spent two seasons with the franchise.

Via Charania: "Damian Lillard’s two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks."

Following the news, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had 100,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: "#ToBeContinued

#LillardUniversity"

Lillard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

He got injured during the first round of the NBA playoffs.

