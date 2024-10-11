Damian Lillard Suffers Injury Scare In Lakers-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) for their second preseason game.
During the first quarter, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard suffered an injury scare.
Via Bally Sports Wisconsin: "Damian Lillard checked out after appearing to injure his ankle."
The good news is that Lillard was able to return to the game in the second quarter (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).
Despite returning to the game, Chris Haynes reported that Lillard (and Giannis Antetokounmpo) will both sit out the second half.
Lillard finished his second preseason game with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via Haynes: "Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard expected to be held out the second half against the Lakers tonight, sources say."
The Bucks will likely be very careful with Lillard due to the fact that he is 34, and they are counting on him to have a huge season.
After spending over a decade with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was traded to the Bucks during the 2023 offseason.
The former Weber State star averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the 76ers.