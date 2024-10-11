Fastbreak

Damian Lillard Suffers Injury Scare In Lakers-Bucks Game

Damian Lillard tweaked his ankle in Thursday's game

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) for their second preseason game.

During the first quarter, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard suffered an injury scare.

Via Bally Sports Wisconsin: "Damian Lillard checked out after appearing to injure his ankle."

The good news is that Lillard was able to return to the game in the second quarter (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).

Despite returning to the game, Chris Haynes reported that Lillard (and Giannis Antetokounmpo) will both sit out the second half.

Lillard finished his second preseason game with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.

Via Haynes: "Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard expected to be held out the second half against the Lakers tonight, sources say."

The Bucks will likely be very careful with Lillard due to the fact that he is 34, and they are counting on him to have a huge season.

After spending over a decade with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was traded to the Bucks during the 2023 offseason.

The former Weber State star averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Damian Lillard
May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Bucks will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the 76ers.

