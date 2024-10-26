Damian Lillard Throws Half-Court Alley-Oop To Giannis Antetokounmpo In Bulls-Bucks
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
During the first quarter, superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo connected for a big highlight.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Dame alley-oop to Giannis from near halfcourt!"
Lillard finished the game with 28 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 11/21 from the field and 3/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while shooting 15/23 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
While their two All-Stars played well, the Bucks lost by a score of 133-122.
Via Nate Jones during the game: "Bucks transition has been bad today. Letting guys walk into 3s in transition. In half court, Bucks playing too aggressively up top and the Bulls are picking them apart with cutting."
They are now 1-1 in their first two games (they beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-109).
Following their loss to the Bulls, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday evening against Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs to the Indiana Pacers (Lillard and Antetokounmpo both dealt with injuries during the series).
If both players can remain healthy, the Bucks will be seen as a contender to win the 2025 title.