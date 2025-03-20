Damian Lillard's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
For the game, the Bucks could be without one of their best players, as Damian Lillard has been downgraded to questionable.
Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Damian Lillard (Right Soleus Soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game."
The Bucks are coming off a 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Lillard finished the loss with 16 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/18 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Chris Haynes: "Sources: With Bucks struggling and after dispirited loss to Warriors, Doc Rivers called a meeting with his two superstars: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Details inside #haynesbriefs"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won six out of their last ten).