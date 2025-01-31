Damian Lillard's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.
For the game, Damian Lillard has been added to the injury report.
However, the All-Star point guard is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Damian Lillard (Left Groin Soreness) is probable for tonight’s game at San Antonio."
Lillard has averages of 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 38 games.
He was recently named to his ninth NBA All-Star Game.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "2025 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro."
The Bucks enter play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record in 45 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 125-112.
Lillard finished with 20 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Spurs lost to the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 128-116.