Damian Lillard's Updated Injury Status For Spurs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the San Antonio Spurs in Wisconsin.
For the game, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been added to the injury report.
Lillard is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Damian Lillard (Left Calf Contusion) is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 128-104.
Lillard finished with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/12 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Orlando Magic.
Lillard is in his second season with the Bucks after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
On the other side, the Spurs are 18-18 in 36 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.