Dan Gilbert's Viral Post On X After Cleveland Cavaliers Get Eliminated By Celtics
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series (113-98).
The Cavs dealt with a injuries, as Jarrett Allen did not appear in the series, Donovan Mitchell missed the final two games and Caris LeVert did not play in Game 5.
After the disappointing end to the series, Dan Gilbert sent out a post on X that had over 3,000 likes in less than two hours.
Gilbert wrote: "Cleveland, it’s heartbreaking, but I am proud of the fight and the progress of this team. Thanks to all @cavs fans and supporters who were there all season for us. The future is bright in The Land! #LetEmKnow"
The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
The Cavs had missed the NBA playoffs from 2019-22, but were able to end the drought in 2023 (they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round).
Currently, the roster is good enough to be seen as a contender in the Eastern Confernece.
However, they will likely have to make some changes over the offseason.
After the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on their coaching situation.
Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: After an Eastern Conference semifinal loss to Celtics with short-handed lineup, Cavaliers plan to take time to evaluate coach JB Bickerstaff’s future, but organization remains fond of him and marketplace is sparse of proven candidates. There will be a lot of conversations on different ways to proceed for a franchise that reached Eastern semis for first time since 2018."