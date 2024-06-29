D'Angelo Russell Makes Decision On Lakers Future
D'Angelo Russell is coming off his ninth season in the NBA.
The former Ohio State star finished the year with averages of 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per conrtest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Friday evening, Jordan Richard of Swish Cultures reported that Russell will opt into the final year of his contract, which will pay him $18.7 million for the 2024-25 season.
Via Richard: "D’Angelo Russell tells me he intends to opt-in to his player option and stay with The Los Angeles Lakers. His number 1 priority is to win a championship @swishcultures_"
ESPN's Dave McMenamin also confirmed the news.
Via McMenamin: "D’Angelo Russell to ESPN on his decision to opt in for the final year of his contract with the Lakers for $18.7 million: “I love what JJ is about and I really see myself thriving under his guidance to help win at a high level.”"
Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2017.
In addition to the Lakers and Nets, he has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In 2023, Russell helped lead the Lakers to the Western Confernece finals.
They are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.