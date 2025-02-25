Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Magic Game
On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Darius Garland is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (hip) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The Cavs are coming off a 129-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Without Garland, Donovan Mitchell led the team with 33 points and six assists.
Via The NBA: "Donovan Mitchell and the NBA-leading Cavs go for their third 8-game win streak of the season as they take on Paolo Banchero and the No. 7 Magic tonight!
7:30pm/et, TNT"
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-10 record in 57 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and won seven straight).
Following the Magic, the Cavs will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
As for the Magic, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-30 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Cavs, the Magic will remain at home to host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.