Darius Garland's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game
On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Miami to play the Heat for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could remain without one of their best players, as Darius Garland is on the injury report.
Garland missed Game 3, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Darius Garland (toe) is questionable for the #Cavs and will likely be a game-time decision for Game 4 against the Miami Heat."
Garland most recently played in Game 2 when he put up 21 points, two rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Heat, so they can end the series with a victory on Monday.
They most recently won Game 3 (also in Miami) by a score of 124-87.
Jarrett Allen led the way with 22 points and ten rebounds.
Via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald: "NBA just sent 15 possible scenarios for Friday. If several Cavs are abducted by aliens tonight and Heat wins the next 2 games to force a Game 6, it would be 7 or 7:30 Friday at Kaseya on ESPN or ESPN2."
If the Heat are able to stay alive, Game 5 would be back in Ohio on Wednesday night.
Garland is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Cavs).