Darius Garland's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Miami Heat (in Florida) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Darius Garland is on the injury report.
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "#Cavs guard Darius Garland is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 3 against the Miami Heat and will likely be a game-time decision due to a left toe sprain."
The Cavs have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 by a score of 121-112.
Garland finished the win with 21 points, two rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via Cavs Notes: "The @cavs have now made 20 three-pointers in a playoff game for just the 6th time in franchise history.
The last time Cleveland made 20+ triples was during the 2017 Playoffs (24 vs. GSW on 6/9/17)."
The Cavs are coming off an incredible regular season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They are 30-11 in the 41 games they have played on the road away from Ohio.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Miami).
Garland is in his sixth NBA year (all with the Cavs).
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.